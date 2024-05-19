(Dennis Trantham)

Guy Maisnik has nearly three decades of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in hotels, finance and workouts. He serves as a partner and vice chair of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell (JMBM)'s Global Hospitality Group®, where he provides practical business and legal advice to clients. Notably, he has a special focus on complex hotel ground leases, mixed-use developments and structuring hotel lending programs for lenders, including CMBS, mezzanine and high-yield lenders. Maisnik is also well-versed in structuring capital raises through Chinese and EB5 investments, regional centers and Opportunity Zone compliance. His contributions to the real estate industry have earned him recognition in esteemed publications such as The Best Lawyers in America®, California Real Estate Journal's Best Real Estate Lawyers and Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Lawyers.


