Haley Nelson IIDA, ASID, LEED AP, WELL AP is a design principal and associate vice president at HGA’s Los Angeles office, where she spearheads the growth of the corporate practice in Southern California. She serves as the national interior design expertise leader at HGA, driving interior design excellence across the firm. Nelson is recognized as a leader in the real estate and design community, honored as a 2023 L.A. Business Journal Women of Influence in Construction. Currently, she is working with Trader Joe’s to integrate design elements in both their Monrovia and Boston corporate office spaces that reflect the strong brand of the company. With a strong commitment to client service and design quality, Nelson has led notable projects for premier film studios and corporate headquarters, including Vizio and Generali Global Assistance.

