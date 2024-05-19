(unknown)

MetroGroup Realty Finance

Vice President

Banks/Lenders

Ivan Kustic, hailing from Croatia, joined MetroGroup Realty Finance after graduating from USC in 2016. Within 18 months, he rose to senior vice president and became the firm’s youngest partner in 2023. Despite challenges in 2023, Kustic’s leadership expanded MetroGroup’s client base and transaction volume. He stayed current and involved with the rapidly evolving capital markets and was able to expand MetroGroup’s capital sources network, widening its capabilities and allowing the company to better serve its clients. He specializes in financing income properties of $10 to $25 million. Kustic also leads the SoCal NAIOP Young Professionals Group, an exclusive one-year educational program limited to 35 individuals that are younger than 35 years old, and serves on the NAIOP Board, showcasing his commitment to advancing in commercial real estate.