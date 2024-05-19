Jarred Scott Walker

(DAN ARNOLD PHOTO 2020)

GCX

Co-Founder & Managing Principal

General Contractors

Jarred Walker has forged a career in construction spanning two decades. Starting in his teens and continuing through college, he gained diverse experience across L.A. County’s projects. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, Walker refined his skills at The Irvine Company, then flourished at two of L.A.’s top GCs. In 2018, he co-founded GCX, growing it into a nine-figure powerhouse. Committed to the community, he serves on Las Familias del Pueblo’s board, aiding in their center’s construction and upkeep near Skid Row. Walker excels in overcoming industry challenges, ensuring timely, budget-friendly and high-quality results. He educates brokers, architects and developers on construction data, fostering industry knowledge. Notable projects like Netflix Animation HQ and Warner Bros. Discovery showcase his versatility.

