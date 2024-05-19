Buchalter

Shareholder

Professional Services Advisors

Jason Brooks, a valued member of Buchalter’s Real Estate and Cannabis Practice Groups in Orange County, brings a wealth of experience to his role. Notable accomplishments include leading a developer through a multi-billion-dollar mixed-use project in South Florida, guiding a national developer in a $1.5+ billion mixed-use project in Los Angeles, facilitating the sale of a prestigious $100+ million single-family residence in Los Angeles, advising on a significant $500 million, multibuilding, mixed-use development in Miami, overseeing entitlements for a substantial two-million square foot mixed-use project in Los Angeles and handling the sale of a noteworthy $90+ million, nine-property senior living company in California. Prior to his legal career, Brooks held pivotal roles, including working alongside the assistant attorney general in the Antitrust Division and serving as chief of staff for a private equity fund.

