CBRE

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jason Chao, an esteemed industrial broker at CBRE’s Ontario office, boasts over 22 years of experience in commercial real estate. Throughout his career, he has facilitated more than 800 transactions totaling over 22 million square feet of industrial properties in the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire. His client portfolio includes major players like Invesco, TA Realty and Overton Moore Properties. Chao is committed to nurturing the success of his team and supporting new members to excel. Notably, he achieved remarkable success in 2023, completing over 100 transactions valued at $526 million, leading to his promotion to executive vice president. One notable achievement includes securing a 10-year lease for two buildings totaling 1.8 million square feet for a fast-growing e-commerce retailer in Southern California.

