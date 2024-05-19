Ryan West Photo (Ryan West)

Crest Real Estate

Founder & President

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Jason Somers, a native of Los Angeles, began his real estate journey during his junior year at UCLA, interning with a project management firm. His expertise in interpreting municipal code law attracted high-profile clients, including figures from the entertainment industry like Brad Pitt. In 2014, he cofounded Crest Real Estate, specializing in optimizing properties in Los Angeles, notably navigating the baseline hillside ordinance. Crest Real Estate’s portfolio expanded to include major commercial and hospitality projects, with recent highlights such as the restoration of the historic John Lautner Beverly Hills office building and the Sportsman Lodge mixed-use development in Studio City. Somers has invested his own equity in developments like the Stanley One & Californication House projects, pushing design boundaries in Los Angeles.

