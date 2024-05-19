Paragon Commercial Group

Principal & Co-Founder

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Jim Dillavou is a co-founder and principal at Paragon Commercial Group, where he specializes in corporate strategy and acquisitions. Additionally, he holds the position of national head of retail investments and retail capital markets for Lincoln Property Company. With a background as a real estate and finance attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP, Dillavou brings extensive experience in capital structuring, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and entitlements across the U.S. He co-founded Paragon in 2009 to capitalize on retail real estate investment opportunities following the the Global Financial Crisis. Dillavou’s expertise was recognized by the Urban Land Institute as one of the “Top 40 Under 40” land use and real estate professionals nationwide, as well as one of top five retail real estate professionals in L.A. by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

