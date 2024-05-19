Jim Kruse
Kidder Mathews
Regional President of Greater LA Brokerage
Commercial Real Estate Brokers
Jim Kruse leads Kidder Mathews’ Greater Los Angeles Brokerage, overseeing strategic pursuits, client relations and recruitment. With 35+ years in real estate, including roles at CBRE and Grubb & Ellis, he’s respected as an industry authority and sought-after speaker. Since joining Kidder Mathews in 2022, Jim has nearly doubled the brokerage team to 104 brokers and opened a successful San Fernando Valley office. Kruse’s achievements have earned him prestigious accolades, including the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: CRE Brokers Award and recognition in L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s SoCal’s Top-Rated Best Places to Work. Additionally, his athletic background includes being an All-American water polo player and U.S. Olympic team member.