Colliers

Executive Managing Director,

Greater Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jodie Poirier, as the executive managing director and market leader for Colliers’ Greater Los Angeles region, oversees 300 professionals across eight offices. Her strategic direction and leadership have led to industry-leading results, emphasizing growth objectives and innovative tactics. In 2020, Poirier became the first woman to oversee operations across the Greater Los Angeles region for a leading commercial real estate firm. Her pioneering role as the first woman to oversee operations in Greater Los Angeles showcases her influence and mentorship in a historically male-dominated industry. With over two decades of experience, Poirier has held leadership positions in Boston and Los Angeles, contributing to the firm’s national office and industrial service lines.

