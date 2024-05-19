IDB Bank

First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Banks/Lenders

John Greenbaun is the first vice president and senior relationship manager for IDB Bank’s California Commercial Real Estate Division. In his role, he actively works alongside his team to maintain the bank’s more than $700-million CRE book of business within its California region, contributing to the portfolio’s 15% YOY growth, while cultivating strong working relationships with many of the city’s top developers and investors. An accomplished banker, Greenbaun has more than 25 years of experience within the Los Angeles commercial real estate sector. Before joining IDB, he served as a founding member of the multi-family lending group at Bank of Hope, as well as an award-winning executive director and client manager at JPMorgan in both Los Angeles and New York.