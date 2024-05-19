Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt Law

Partner

Professional Services Advisor

Jon Wolf of Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt is a seasoned attorney specializing in business transactions, real estate matters, corporate governance and associated disputes. His expertise ranges from negotiating agreements for small businesses to managing multi-million-dollar transactions. Wolf’s clientele encompasses a wide array of entities, including technology firms, family offices, real estate ventures, shopping centers, manufacturers, retailers and professional service providers. Previously serving as general counsel for a privately held software company, he handled various legal aspects such as intellectual property licensing, source code escrows, stock incentive plans and employment agreements. Wolf is an active member of the legal community, contributing to publications and receiving honors such as recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star.

