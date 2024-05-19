(SERGIO GARCIA PHOTOGRAPHY)

Kenny Stevens Team - Compass

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Kenny Stevens is a widely recognized multi-family investment expert with an extensive track record totaling $2+ billion in multi-family sales, with over 650 transactions in his 23 years of experience. He has established an understanding of the marketplace and an ability to “make a market” through aggressive underwriting, pricing and marketing strategies. From 2012-2015, Stevens led his team to rank as the #1 nationally ranked multi-family team among 80,000 Keller Williams agents. In 2018, he moved his team to Compass and leveraged greater exposure in the residential and commercial markets to set records across the city. Outside of work, Stevens serves as an executive vice president of The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home and is a major donor to The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

