Kevin Sher, a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, has specialized in real estate law for nearly two decades. He advises diverse clients, including Fortune 100 companies, on transactions ranging from acquisitions to leasing and financing. Known for his ability to simplify complex legal concepts, Sher mentors associates within the firm’s Real Estate Group and contributes to continuing education programs and as a result, has earned recognition for his insights into industry trends, including being named to prestigious lists like the GlobeSt Real Estate Forum’s “2023 Influencer in Industrial Real Estate” and L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s 2022 Commercial Real Estate Visionaries list. His extensive experience includes handling multimillion- dollar transactions across California and other states, representing clients in acquisitions, dispositions, leases and more.

