Kimberly R. Stepp, principal and co-founder of Stepp Commercial Group, is a prominent figure in Los Angeles’s multi-family brokerage sector, having facilitated over $3 billion in property sales. As one of California’s few female owners and operators of a commercial real estate firm, her success stems from mentorship, innovative marketing and unwavering client dedication. Stepp’s firm prioritizes client interests, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and exceptional service. She specializes in maximizing client net worth and investment goals across Santa Monica, West Hollywood and prime Westside markets. Beyond her professional achievements, Stepp has contributed to the community as a Big Sister (Big Sister/Brother Organization) for three decades and supports the Children’s Bureau’s mission in child welfare.

