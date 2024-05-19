(ELAINE LEE)

Kennedy Wilson

Property Services Assistant Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Kyle Fishburn is a prominent figure in Los Angeles’ competitive commercial real estate scene, particularly renowned for his prowess in retail leasing. Over the past 24 months, he has facilitated more than 65 transactions, totaling $52 million, significantly impacting the San Fernando Valley market by securing major tenants like Fogo de Chão, Mitsuwa Marketplace and Harbor Freight Tools. Recognized for his exceptional performance, Fishburn was promoted to assistant vice president in 2023, after demonstrating his capabilities since joining the firm in 2019. Currently overseeing one-plus million square feet of commercial space in Greater Los Angeles, including 13 active listings in the San Fernando Valley, he is responsible for all aspects of marketing, property tours and contract negotiations on behalf of his landlords.