Laura Khouri, the president of Western National Property Management (WNPM), has revolutionized multi-family property management throughout her distinguished 38-year career. Under her leadership, WNPM oversees the management of over 23,000 units valued at $8 billion across California and Nevada. Khouri’s approach prioritizes an owner’s perspective, reflecting WNPM’s ownership of more than half of its portfolio. Beyond business, she actively supports charitable causes such as Laura’s House and UCI Medical Center. During the pandemic, she spearheaded initiatives providing $7 million in rental assistance, introduced zero-interest loans for associates and orchestrated the acquisition of seven new properties. Khouri’s recent accomplishments include a groundbreaking partnership with the Anaheim Ducks and the management of Treehouse Hollywood Apartments.