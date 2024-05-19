City National Bank

EVP & Head of Commercial Real Estate Banking

Banks/Lenders

Lindsay Dunn is the executive vice president and head of commercial real estate banking at City National Bank, where she manages a $10-billion loan portfolio and an $8-billion deposit base. She began her banking career at Union Bank of California, rising through the ranks before joining City National in 2005. With over two decades of experience, Dunn oversees financing for real estate developers and investors and has spearheaded the bank’s expansion into affordable housing, financing nearly 350 units in the past year alone. Recognized by prestigious publications like the Los Angeles Business Journal and American Banker, her leadership has been pivotal in City National’s success. In addition to her professional achievements, Dunn is actively involved in community organizations, serving on the boards of RBC Community Investments, California Science Center Foundation and Imagine LA.

