WAY Capital Inc.

Founder & Senior Managing Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Malcolm Davies, founder and senior managing partner of WAY Capital in Los Angeles, boasts over 25 years of expertise in commercial real estate. With a remarkable track record of over $15 billion in total capitalizations, he has led WAY Capital to secure more than $1.8 billion in financings since its inception in early 2022, totaling over $3 billion in capitalizations in under two years. WAY Capital received recognition as Boutique Debt Advisor of the Year by Real Estate Capital USA in its inaugural year. Under Davies’ leadership, WAY Capital has facilitated 50+ transactions with over 40 capital partners. His industry leadership extends to organizations such as the Urban Land Institute, NAIOP and the Mortgage Bankers Association. He is also dedicated to philanthropy, serving as a founding member of PEERS and supporting The Giving Spirit, a nonprofit aiding people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

