Matthew Mousavi is the managing principal and co-founder of SRS’ National Net Lease Group, headquartered in Newport Beach, California. He is recognized as one of the most active and reputable investment brokers in the country, with a track record of over $9 billion in transaction volume. Mousavi oversees a team of 90 professionals focused exclusively on the sale of single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties nationwide. Under his leadership, the SRS Capital Markets team completed approximately $3 billion in transactions by the end of 2023, selling over 500 properties in more than 30 states. Mousavi believes this high-level performance in a challenging market was due in part to the determination and dedication of its brokers, SRS’ national reach and presence and its collaborative culture.

