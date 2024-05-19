Crexi

Chief Technical Officer

Professional Services Advisors

Oded Noy currently serves as the CTO of Crexi, transforming the world of commercial real estate. Due to his past military experience, he is known for his determination. He is now regarded as a technological expert and has become the board advisor to many SaaS companies. Before Crex, Noy was the co-founder as well as the CTO of TrueCar prior to its initial public offering in 2014. In his private equity work as an active senior operating partner and board member, he has participated in multiple acquisitions and exits with higher than 5x returns. Outside of Crexi, Noy is also a founder and managing partner for 12 years in the early-stage fund Amplify.LA as well as the founder and chairman of the CTO Forum, the largest CTO group in the nation.

