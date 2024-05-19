Greenberg Glusker LLP

With two decades of experience, Robin Finch, partner at Greenberg Glusker’s Real Estate Group, specializes in advising high-net-worth individuals, developers and contractors. She has led complex deals nationwide, demonstrating her expertise in negotiating contracts and navigating regulations. Finch’s recent accomplishments include representing a national provider of wholesale data centers in a significant construction contract and financing transaction, as well as facilitating a $90-million acquisition deal for a major developer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She guides clients through regulatory changes and mentors her colleagues. Finch’s contributions have earned her recognition, including being named to Connect CRE’s “Women in Real Estate” list and twice honored as a “Commercial Real Estate Visionary” by L.A. Times B2B Publishing.