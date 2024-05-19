Ryan J. Barncastle

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Ryan Barncastle is a seasoned business transactional attorney with extensive experience across various legal domains, including corporate, real estate, securities and private equity. As a licensed broker, his real estate practice spans a wide spectrum, representing institutions, investment companies, lenders, developers, brokers, operators and property management firms. Based in Los Angeles, Barncastle’s practice mirrors the city’s diversity and dynamism, catering to international business magnates, private equity investors, real estate moguls and entrepreneurs across emerging industries. He has advised clients on complex international real estate transactions and recently represented Wendover Housing Partners in a public-private partnership, facilitating financing for Nature’s Medicines and advising athletes, entertainers and private equity firms.

