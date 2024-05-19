Salvador P. LaViña

Gittings Global - NE83822 (Gittings Photography)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Partner & Chair, Real Estate Department

Professional Services Advisors

Sal LaViña, partner and chair of the real estate department at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, boasts over three decades of experience in California real estate. His strategic prowess and negotiation skills have facilitated deals totaling nearly $15 billion over the past decade, with recent highlights including assisting a publicly traded client in a $400-million acquisition and representing a private real estate investment company in forming a $100-million co-investment fund. As chair of Barnes & Thornburg’s real estate department, LaViña has overseen significant growth, leading with positive feedback and empathy. He actively engages in community initiatives, fostering education and mentorship through organizations like the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate and NAIOP.