Sandy Sigal’s work at NewMark Merrill Companies makes him known for his drive and expertise. Serving as chief executive officer and president at NewMark Merrill, he leads a dynamic team overseeing the development and ownership of shopping centers across Southern California, Colorado and Illinois. With a robust portfolio valued at over $2.5 billion and comprising 95 shopping centers, Sigal drives the company’s growth and strategic vision. He is committed to championing the survival of small businesses, dedicating countless hours to engaging with local and state policymakers to address industry challenges. Sigal also spearheaded impactful community initiatives like “Together We Can,” aimed at supporting tenants through the pandemic and “Wave of Kindness,” fostering partnerships with local entities to aid frontline workers, educators and underserved populations.

