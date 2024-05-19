Partners CRE | KW Beverly Hills

President of KW Commercial, BH

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Starting in 2009, Shaya Braverman faced challenging times during the market downturn. However, his resilience and determination propelled him to become a leader in the field over the span of 15 years. In 2017, he joined forces with Morgan McMullin and Dario Svidler to establish Partners CRE. Their team quickly rose to prominence, consistently recognized as the top commercial team at Compass before transitioning to Keller Williams, where they maintained their leading position, boasting annual sales of approximately $200 million. Notably, Braverman orchestrated a remarkable LIHTC deal in 2023, securing a $40-million transaction, doubling its value from two years prior when he initially sold it for $30 million. In January 2024, in addition to his role as a founding member and executive vice president of Partners CRE, he assumed the position of president at KW Commercial, BH.

