Dekel Capital

Founder & Managing Principal

Banks/Lenders

Shlomi Ronen’s extensive career in commercial real estate, spanning over two decades, includes founding Dekel Capital, where he has orchestrated tailored financial solutions totaling over $10 billion in equity, mezzanine and debt financing. Notable achievements under his leadership include the launch of Dekel Correspondent Lending (DCL) in 2023, which underscores his commitment to innovation in addressing the evolving needs of the industry. Ronen’s leadership style emphasizes collaboration and meritocracy, fostering a positive work environment at Dekel Capital. His involvement in philanthropic endeavors mirrors his dedication to making a broader positive impact beyond business. Additionally, through Dekel Strategic Investors (DSI), Ronen is actively addressing the growing need for quality senior housing facilities, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the industry.

