Steve Bogoyevac

Steve “Bogie” Bogoyevac, the senior managing director of investments at Marcus & Millichap and the driving force behind The Bogie Group, boasts over two decades of experience in apartment complexes and over 1,000 exchanges across Long Beach, the South Bay and Los Angeles. With an impressive track record, including 13 Broker of the Year honors from Marcus & Millichap South Bay/Long Beach and numerous National Achievement and Sales Recognition awards, Bogoyevac is celebrated for his unparalleled expertise and accomplishments in the real estate domain. Under his leadership, his team has facilitated over $300 million in investment real estate transactions, spanning more than 105 deals since 2022. Particularly noteworthy is the sale of 6317 Flora Avenue, hailed as the largest transaction in the city of Bell during 2023, underscoring Bogie’s prowess and market influence.

