Thomas R. Sestanovich

Gittings Global - NE119834 (© Gittings Photography)

Saul Ewing LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Tom Sestanovich’s remarkable journey from overcoming bone cancer at 15 to attaining prominence as a distinguished attorney epitomizes resilience and triumph. A graduate of UCLA and a former varsity athlete, he represented the USA in the Paralympic Games. Today, as a valued attorney at Saul Ewing LLP, Sestanovich provides counsel to esteemed clients including ARKA Properties Group, Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. His deal management expertise extends across multiple states. Recognized in esteemed publications like Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers, his pragmatic approach and industry insight distinguish him within the legal community. Beyond his professional achievements, Sestanovich remains dedicated to philanthropic endeavors, supporting UCLA cancer clinics and contributing to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements.

