Tim Byrne, a Los Angeles native with over 20 years of experience in Southern California’s real estate market, serves as the regional director at Elevated LA | Compass Commercial. A Loyola Marymount University graduate, Tim has built a distinguished career by assisting clients in wealth generation through savvy real estate investments. Specializing in the highend Westside market, he utilizes his comprehensive understanding of market trends to offer strategic advice on property management, refinancing, selling and renovation. Byrne’s multifaceted expertise encompasses residential and commercial brokerage, asset management, property finance, appraisal and leasing. His diverse portfolio boasts over $500 million in closed transactions across Southern California, earning national recognition for his achievements.

