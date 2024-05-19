Voit Real Estate Services

Chief Operating Officer

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Vance McNeilly serves as the chief operating officer at Voit Real Estate Services, where he directs financial operations, human resources, IT and administration across six Southern California offices. He had previously served as Voit’s chief financial officer from 2011 through 2015. Prior to joining Voit, McNeilly spent 10 years with Trammell Crow Company, primarily as regional financial manager for the Western U.S., then as V.P. of finance for CBRE after the merger. With over 25 years of experience in top-tier commercial real estate firms, his meticulous financial management has kept Voit profitable, even during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. McNeilly holds degrees from UCLA and UC Berkeley and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

