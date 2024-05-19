Beta Agency

Partner & Co-Founder

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Xan Saks, a respected figure in commercial real estate, has led Beta Agency’s remarkable growth over six years, transforming it into a national powerhouse representing over 500 companies. His innovative strategies and steadfast work ethic have propelled Beta’s success, resulting in over $1 billion in transactions across 16 states since 2018. Saks’ expertise shines in managing complex deals and navigating market challenges, demonstrating his commitment to client success and community impact. Beyond his professional achievements, he fosters collaboration and mentorship, embodying excellence in both his personal and professional endeavors. With a decade-long tenure in commercial real estate, Saks eagerly anticipates the arrival of his first child in 2024, marking a significant personal milestone alongside his continued dedication to excellence.

