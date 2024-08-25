Partner & Founder-Trial Attorney

The Homampour Law Firm

Personal Injury

Arash Homampour is the founder and trial attorney at The Homampour Law Firm, specializing in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, employment and insurance bad faith cases. Starting his firm with no resources, he is now one of California’s top trial attorneys. Homampour is known for his success against major corporations and public entities, securing over half a billion dollars for clients since 1993. Notable achievements include a $23.75-million settlement against the city of San Diego. Recognized for his innovative use of technology in trials, he also handles appellate work, including successful arguments before the California Supreme Court. Homampour also is on the advisory board of OneKid OneWorld, which focuses on changing the world one kid at a time in South Central America and Africa.

