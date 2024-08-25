Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Chris R. Aitken, a partner at Aitken Aitken Cohn, is a trailblazing personal injury lawyer known for his advocacy for consumer safety and championing the rights of children with brain injuries. His commitment has led to securing significant legal victories, including a $23-million jury verdict and a $20-million settlement for young brain injury victims, alongside a history of impactful cases against major entities like Disneyland, which resulted in substantial safety law reforms. Aitken’s work encompasses a broad range of personal injury cases - from catastrophic injuries due to amusement park accidents to complex cases involving rare medical conditions - demonstrating his unparalleled skill and dedication to justice for the injured and wronged.