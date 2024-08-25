Partner

Stalwart Law Group

Personal Injury

Sean O’Neill is a partner at Stalwart Law Group, specializing in catastrophic personal injury, elder abuse, wrongful death and medical malpractice. A graduate of the University of Arizona and Pepperdine University School of Law, he has a diverse legal background, including corporate counsel experience and defense litigation. While working for an insurance firm, O’Neill gained experience learning how insurance companies value claims. Since joining Stalwart Law Group in 2020, he has secured over $100 million in recoveries for his clients. Notable cases include a $28.7-million brain injury verdict, an $18.5-million medical malpractice settlement and a $12.5-million elder abuse settlement.

