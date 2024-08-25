Partner

Stephan Filip PC

Labor & Employment

Shahane A. Martirosyan, a prominent attorney at Stephan Filip PC, leads the labor and employment department, specializing in representing employees in a wide range of employment disputes, including whistleblower retaliation, sexual harassment and discrimination. Known for her client-centered approach, she tailors unique strategies for each case, achieving significant victories such as three seven-figure trial verdicts and playing a pivotal role in landmark cases against major corporations. Before her current role, Martirosyan gained experience at plaintiff-side law firms and earned her degrees from UCLA and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. An active member of the legal community, she contributes to various associations and lectures at local colleges.

