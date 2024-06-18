(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Alissa Miller, a distinguished finance lawyer specializing in entertainment, serves as a partner at Akin Gump. In her role, she manages high-profile deals between independent film production companies and financial institutions. Named partner in charge of Akin’s Los Angeles office in 2022, she advocates for the entertainment sector amidst significant disruptions. Miller is renowned for her work with major financial institutions, overseeing deals for prominent projects such as those with A24, Netflix and ABC Television. She assisted independent production companies affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, leading to the establishment of the American Coalition for Independent Content Production. Miller’s recent achievements include representing lenders in multi-million-dollar credit facilities and contributing as a thought leader in media and entertainment discussions.

