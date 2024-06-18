(mamavic22@yahoo.com)

Managing Director, Head of Entertainment Banking

East West Bank

David Acosta serves as managing director and head of entertainment banking at East West Bank, which focuses on clients in the film, television, music and sports industries. With nearly two decades of experience in the entertainment and media financing business, he leads a team responsible for sourcing and structuring financings for various entertainment sectors, including single- and multiple- picture film financing, television productions, sports teams, music companies and other media businesses. Previously, Acosta held a 13-year tenure as team leader in the entertainment division at City National Bank and served as senior vice president and head of entertainment, sports and syndicated finance group at Israel Discount Bank of New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Columbia University.

