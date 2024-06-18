Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

David Eisman, head of Skadden’s media and entertainment group and Los Angeles corporate group, is a prominent figure in the industry, known for his role in groundbreaking deals. Representing a diverse clientele including major studios, labels, agencies and celebrities, his innovative solutions and strategic counsel have earned him recognition as a top advisor. Notable recent representations include Drake’s OVO Sound, DJ Khaled’s We the Best label and various music-focused deals. Eisman also handles significant transactions in film, television and agency sectors, such as AGBO’s partnership with Nexon and UTA’s acquisition of REP 1 Baseball. Beyond his legal practice, he is committed to pro bono work and mentoring his team. Eisman is recognized by prestigious legal directories including Chambers USA and The Legal 500 U.S.

