(© Gittings Photography)

Special Counsel

Covington & Burling LLP

David P. Lefebvre advises prominent media and entertainment entities, tech firms and content owners on content licensing and distribution agreements, covering various platforms and business models. His expertise spans drafting commercial agreements for television and video program licensing, cable network affiliation, sports telecast rights and new media distribution. Notable clients include Disney, AMC Networks and Paramount. Additionally, Lefebvre facilitated multi-year renewal agreements for AMC Networks with Charter and Bell Canada, optimizing distribution strategies. Beyond his professional commitments, he provides pro bono legal assistance, including adoption proceedings and immigration petitions.

