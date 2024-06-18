Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Managing Director & Financial Advisor

Manhattan West

Francois Maximilian Schramek, CFA, managing director at Manhattan West, has nearly 20 years of experience advising UHNW individuals and institutions, including entertainment figures such as athletes, actors and singers, with an expertise that spans investment allocation, multi-generational wealth strategies and holistic financial planning. His global perspective, shaped by his travels to over 130 countries, enhances his advisory capabilities. Fluent in English, French, German and Spanish, Schramek skillfully navigates international complexities, enabling client expansions into Europe and the Middle East. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses and focuses on entertainment, AI, energy transition and space exploration, managing investments ranging from $5 to $100 million, with a sweet spot of $10 to $20 million.