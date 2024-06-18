(David Blattel)

Partner

GHJ

Ilan Haimoff, CPA, CIA, CFE, CFF, is the entertainment practice leader at GHJ, with over 30 years of accounting expertise. He specializes in profit participation and forensic accounting, ensuring fairness and accuracy for stakeholders in major and mini studios. Haimoff’s leadership has expanded GHJ’s entertainment practice, offering comprehensive solutions including tax planning and compliance. He hosts GHJ’s Media Clips Podcast, engaging with industry leaders like Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) president Bob Beitcher and producer Neil Moritz. As a thought leader, he co-chairs conferences and contributes to industry publications. Haimoff mentors team members and advocates for flexible work practices. He actively supports industry initiatives like the MPTF. His contributions have advanced GHJ’s success and integrity in the entertainment industry.

