Managing Director, New Media Group

East West Bank

Maytal Shainberg began her career focused on venture capital-backed digital advertising startups, where she developed strong competencies around the publishing, user experience and video categories. In 2015, she joined fintech startup FastPay, where she created the company’s sales strategy and led a 15-person team focused on enterprise clients. Today, Shainberg leads East West Bank’s new media lending group, leveraging her 15+ years of experience in the new media, advertising and technology industries. Her customer base spans mobile games, podcasts, adtech, social media and multi-channel network businesses. Shainberg’s top customers include Scopely, Tastemade, Channel Factory, VideoAmp and Sovrn. Some of her accomplishments include structuring and agenting a $500-million senior credit facility to a mobile gaming company and leading several $100-million facilities in new media spaces.

