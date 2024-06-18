Miles J. Feldman

Founding Partner

Raines Feldman Littrell LLP

Miles Feldman, a founding partner of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, leads its trials, litigation and dispute resolution department with over 15 litigators. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Costa Mesa, Raines Feldman Littrell LLP is a premier business law firm. Feldman has nearly three decades of experience handling high-profile cases in technology, media and finance. He represents clients such as Belkin International, United Talent Agency and TikTok, achieving results in cutting-edge litigation. Feldman also contributes to charitable causes, mentors through Communities in Schools Los Angeles and participates in the Law Rocks event, raising money for charities such as People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).

