Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Founder & Managing Attorney

Newell Law Firm PC

Quincy Newell has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment and media industry. He has held senior executive roles at companies like Warner Music Group’s Rhino Entertainment, Codeblack Films/Lionsgate and Hidden Empire Film Group. He has negotiated numerous transactions for celebrities and production companies, including Kevin Hart and Floyd Mayweather Jr. As a producer, he has over 20 credits, including Kevin Hart’s “Laugh at My Pain” and T.D. Jakes’ “Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day,” earning an NAACP Image Award nomination. Newell holds a J.D. from the University of West Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University, where he is also an adjunct professor and board member. Outside of his work, he is also involved in several nonprofit boards and is a member of the Producers Guild of America.

