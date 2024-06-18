Partner

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Taylor Hathaway-Zepeda is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate governance across diverse industries, with a focus on media, entertainment and technology sectors. Recent highlights include representing The North Road Company in its formation and various high-profile investments, advising Universal Pictures on partnerships and investments such as the merger of Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster and assisting The Chernin Group in platform-enhancing investments and acquisitions. Additionally, Hathaway-Zepeda played a pivotal role in Block Inc.’s acquisition of Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming platform. Her extensive expertise spans from celebrity partnerships to major acquisitions. She holds a law degree from Harvard Law School and has served in leadership roles in various prestigious organizations.

