Partner - Practice Leader, Music

Citrin Cooperman

A seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in music and entertainment business management, Wayne Kamemoto has led Citrin Cooperman’s music practice nationally since 2023. A CPA and CGMA, he specializes in accounting and consulting services for artists, tours and music festivals. Previously with top entertainment firms, Kamemoto joined Citrin Cooperman for its historic music ties. He oversees a team of partners and directors across the country, setting protocols, managing staffing and serving a diverse clientele from emerging artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Kamemoto is known for his integrity and artist-friendly approach. Beyond his professional achievements, he coaches youth basketball and mentors aspiring entertainment professionals, while also contributing to philanthropic causes like pediatric cancer research and MusiCares.

