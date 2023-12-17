Principal | Prager Metis

Kayo Elkner, a principal at Prager Metis, is a seasoned CPA with over 20 years of experience, specializing in accounting and tax services for individuals and closely held businesses. She has managed diverse clients, including Japanese corporations in Hawaii and California. Elkner’s unique journey took her from Tokyo to Seattle University, where she earned a B.S. in finance and obtained her CPA certification in Illinois. Her career includes roles in both Japan and the U.S., culminating in her leadership position as principal of Prager Metis and its Japanese Global Services group.