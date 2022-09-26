Legal Leaders: Top Rated Personal Injury Lawyers

We are so excited to present our 2022 Top Rated Personal Injury Lawyers of Los Angeles. The L.A. Times B2B Publishing and Law.com have teamed up to bring you this special supplement with the goal of recognizing and celebrating the best of the legal profession. We are excited to have this opportunity to share with you a little bit more about the key players in our industry who keep our great city moving forward.

In this issue we celebrate the outstanding Top Rated Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorneys. These dynamic local attorneys are real pros in their field. Please keep this supplement at your desk during the coming year to easily access the attorneys listed here.

We’ll be back in December with even more Los Angeles Top Rated special supplements. If you would like more information on how to be included in these sections, please drop me a line.

Sincerely,

Carlos Curbelo Vice President – Legal Market Leader ccurbelo@alm.com

