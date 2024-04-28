Clinical Supervisor

A Quarter Blue

Elizabeth Garcia Rivas is a highly experienced bilingual licensed marriage and family therapist with 23 years of expertise, specializing in aiding individuals immediately following violent crimes. Her diverse background spans roles as a corrections officer, sexual assault victim advocate, mental health outreach coordinator and psychiatric hospital case manager, providing her with unique insights into victim experiences within the criminal justice system. Joining A Quarter Blue in 2015, Garcia Rivas swiftly progressed to supervisor in 2018, overseeing the training and supervision of therapists. She offers therapy services, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), to trauma victims and first responders with PTSD, while also facilitating access to resources and court support. Garcia Rivas is committed to professional development, delivering training on trauma-informed practices to various agencies, law enforcement and educational institutions. She completed her doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts.